Randall Keith Franklin, 63, a resident of Cape Charles, VA, passed away Monday August 24, 2020, at his residence. A native of Cape Charles, he was the son of the late Samuel Lawrence Franklin and the late Elsie Louise Clark Franklin Milstead. He was a retired electrician.

He is survived by his stepfather, Frederick L. Milstead of Cape Charles; sister, Candice S. Arnold and her husband, Bill, of Virginia Beach, VA; brother, Jeffery K. Franklin and his wife, Vivian, of Hampton, VA; three aunts, Nancy Kara, Jean Spence, and Joanne Bunting; four uncles, Louis Clark, Gus Clark, Johnny Clark, and Frank Higginbottom; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A graveside service will be conducted Friday, August 28, 2020, at 2:00PM at Cape Charles Cemetery with Rev. Dr. Charles Peterson officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to SPCA Eastern Shore, Inc., P.O. Box 164, Onley, VA 23418.

Arrangements made by Wilkins-Doughty Funeral Home in Cape Charles, Virginia.

