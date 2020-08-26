Funeral services for Mr. Sidney Hayward Sr. of Salisbury, Md. will be held on Saturday at 11 am St Mark UM Church, Princess Anne, Md. A private family viewing will be held from 4 til 8 pm on Friday at the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md. Interment will be at St.Mark UM Church Cemetery, Princess Anne, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md.