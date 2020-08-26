Funeral services for Mr. Sidney Hayward Sr. of Salisbury, Md. will be held on Saturday at 11 am St Mark UM Church, Princess Anne, Md. A private family viewing will be held from 4 til 8 pm on Friday at the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md. Interment will be at St.Mark UM Church Cemetery, Princess Anne, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md.
Related Posts
Mrs. Peggy Sims Novack
June 9, 2019
Mildred Doan
September 6, 2019
Mr. Roland L. Taylor
November 22, 2017
Rev. Philip Gene Godwin
November 5, 2018
Local Conditions
August 26, 2020, 8:52 pm
Partly cloudy
73°F
73°F
0 mph
real feel: 77°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 77%
wind speed: 0 mph N
wind gusts: 0 mph
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:28 am
sunset: 7:40 pm