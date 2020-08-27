Norris Hilton “Sonny” Linton, Jr., 61, of Parksley, VA, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020 at his home. Born December 2, 1958 in Nassawadox, VA, he was the eldest son of the late Norris Hilton Linton, Sr. and Margaret Jean “Peggy” Linton.

Following graduation from Parksley High School, Sonny worked as the warehouse manager at M&M Beverage in Nelsonia, VA, which was owned by his relatives, Langston and Annie Laura Mason. Once M&M became Pepsi Cola Bottling Company, Sonny began working alongside his brother, Jamie, as his right hand man at Advantage Lawn Care and Landscaping, where he remained over the last 25 years. Sonny was especially close to his late mother, Peggy, with whom he shared a special bond. His life revolved around family, both at work and at home, and nothing gave him more joy than being there for those he loved.

Sonny is survived by his brothers, Joseph Isaac Linton of Keller, VA and Jamie Lee Linton and his daughter, Leighann, of Fox Grove, VA; aunt, Sue Linton Newhart of Ohio; and several cousins and extended family members.

Funeral services will be conducted from the chapel of the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., with Mr. George Fulk officiating. Interment will follow in the Parksley Cemetery. There will be a visitation at the funeral home Friday, August 28, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bloxom Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 132, Bloxom, VA 23308.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.

