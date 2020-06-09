Patricia “Patty” Bundick Taylor, 82, wife of George “Joe” P. Taylor and a resident of Exmore, VA, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock, VA. A native of Willis Wharf, VA, she was the daughter of the late James B. Bundick and the late Pansy T. Miles Bundick. She was a member of Belle Haven United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Womens Group.

In addition to her loving husband, she is survived by three children, Mike Taylor and his wife, Erin, of Knoxville, TN, Cyndi Kong of Ramona, CA, and Robin Costain and her husband, Roger, of Merrimack, NH; six grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a brother, Alfred Bundick and a sister, Bonnie Mears.

A graveside service will be conducted Thursday, June 11, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Belle Haven Cemetery with Reverend Paul Oh officiating. Family will join friends at the funeral home Thursday morning from 9:30 til 10:30. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Belle Haven United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 37, Belle Haven, VA 23306.

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.

