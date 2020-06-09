Norma Phillips Hickman, 96, wife of the late Fletcher Hickman and a resident of Wachapreague, VA, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020 at her residence.

A graveside service will be conducted Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at 2:00 PM, at Wachapreague Cemetery with Pastor Andy Cobb officiating. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Riverside Shore Hospice, P.O. Box 615, Onley, VA 23418.

A full obituary will be updated shortly.

