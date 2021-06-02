Patricia Bowen Farlow, 65, wife of Phillip Keith Farlow, Sr. and a resident of Oakland Park, VA, passed away Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at her residence. A native of Willis Wharf, VA, she was the daughter of the late Eli Eugene Bowen, Sr. and the late Thalia Birch Bowen. She was retired from Bayshore Market and a member of the Vietnam Veterans Association.

In addition to her loving husband, she is survived by a son, Christian Eugene Farlow of Willis Wharf; three sisters, Jeanne Bowen of Belle Haven, VA, Debbie Parks and her husband, Eddie, of Exmore, and Janice Perkins and her husband, Tom, of Exmore; two brothers, Nicky Bowen of Exmore, and Joey Bowen of Eastville, VA; a special sister-in-law, Betty Groton and her husband, Bobby, of Painter, VA; two grandchildren, Logan Farlow of Jamesville, VA, and Marina Farlow of Berlin, VA; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and two dear friends, Janene Farlow of Berlin, and Patricia Alaniz of Weirwood, VA. She was predeceased by a son, Phillip Keith Farlow, Jr.

A graveside service will be conducted Friday, June 4, 2021, at 1:00PM at Belle Haven Cemetery with Reverends Bobby Parks and Rob Kelly officiating.

