Private graveside services for Mrs. Elaine B. Mears of Accomac, will be conducted Saturday at 12PM from Wharton Cemetery, Parksley, with Rev. Herbert Gibbs officiating. Arrangements by the Cooper &; Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com
Related Posts
Mr. Anthony Selby of Horntown
August 27, 2020
Philip Walter May
July 25, 2018
Elizabeth Beril
May 21, 2019
George Frazier Wharton
January 3, 2019
Local Conditions
June 2, 2021, 4:55 pm
Mostly sunny
70°F
70°F
7 mph
real feel: 72°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 68%
wind speed: 7 mph SE
wind gusts: 9 mph
UV-Index: 3
sunrise: 5:43 am
sunset: 8:19 pm