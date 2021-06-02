Northampton County has officially fully vaccinated one out of every two people in the County. In Wednesday’s report from the Virginia Department of Health, 5,963 Northampton residents have received both doses of the vaccine, or 50.1% of the total population. 6,862 Northampton residents(57.7%) have received the first shot. In Accomack, 14,525 residents(44.4%) have received the first shot and 12,312(37.6%) have been given both.

Accomack reported one additional COVID-19 test positive and one additional COVID-19 hospitalization.

The 7 day average test positivity rate for the Eastern Shore Health District fell to 3.4%.

Virginia reported 169 additional COVID-19 test positives state wide with 17 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by five to 370 statewide.

Eight additional COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide with three additional probable deaths.

.