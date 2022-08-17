Funeral services for Pastor Freddie Ward of Guilford will be conducted Saturday at 2:00 PM from the Hall’s Chapel Church in Messongo. Interment will follow in the Parksley Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 6:00 until 8:00 PM from the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to The Hall’s Chapel Church in Messongo or the Baptist Bible Church Building Fund, 24577 Front Street, Accomac.

To sign the guest book online, visit: thorntonfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley, VA.

.