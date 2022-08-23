Edward Michael Wyatt, 63, a resident of Machipongo, VA, passed away Monday, August 22, 2022, at his residence. A native of Wilsonia Neck, VA, he was the son of the late Hiawatha Wyatt, Jr. and the late Joyce Holland Wyatt. He was a retired carpenter and U. S. Marine Veteran.

He is survived by his son, Nathan Wyatt, of Cheriton, VA; his stepmother, Jane Oliver Wyatt, of Machipongo; a brother, Hiawatha Wyatt III, of Machipongo; two sisters, Kathleen Kaye Young of Grand Blanc, MI, and Ellen Sue Powell of Cheriton. In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by his son, Michael Wyatt.

A graveside service will be conducted Friday, August 26, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Johnson’s United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Joe McKnight officiating.

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.

.