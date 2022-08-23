- Cub Cadet 1042 riding mower. Runs well. Needs deck. $100.00 without battery, $150.00 with battery 757-789-5364
- Beautiful Custom Train Table – Coffee Table style with working trains!! 757-819-8034
- Aluminum Lowe Sea Nymph 16 foot boat. Repowered in 2019 with a Yamaha F25 4 stroke with power trim and tilt. Engine has 60 hours. All titles. Ethanol gas only. Boat, engine and trailer.
$5,300. 484-554-7737
- 2001 Honda 757-710-5722
- 2005 Honda pilot runs and drives great cold ac 3rd row seating $3900 98 Mustang V6 car is complete with title only good for parts car 443-523-5741
- A upright piano. A electro organ. Tin for animal shelter. All free 804-296-6022
- China cabinet with 3 drawers and bottom storage area and top half china area with light. 757-710-3094
- Free vintage love seat, needs work, free twin size mattress, good condition, free single chair, needs work. 757-787-7351
- For Sale White Wicker Patio Set Sofa, 2 chairs, end table, 2 plant holders $125.002 white ladder back chairs with rush webbing $35.00 Call 757-710-8835 for information
- For sale stationary exercise bike. Excellent condition $40.00 410-430-7128
- L/F 2013 to 2018 ford Taurus reasonably priced can need some work will consider not running one also leave messages if no answer must have clear title 757-302-5082
- 2001 Toyota Avalon XLS, 235k , $3500 or best offer, text before calling 757-710-0630
- Hanover chicken coop with run. Like new 757-709-8667
- 1 bedroom apartment for rent in Jamesville $500 month plus 1/3 utilities 1st and last months rent for deposit 757-387-0570
- Stainless Steel refrigerator for $100, Round Glass Kitchen Table with 4 chairs for $75, and a washer and Dryer for $100 757-943-0244
- For sale a wheelchair lift that hooks onto a van or car, 10ft. wheelchair ramp for sale. call for price (757)789-5287
- Dog pen w/dog house $400 757-709-1522
- LF a good clean used queen size mattress and box spring 757-894-0309
- Treadmill $50 757-387-0491
- 2 acres of land for sale, pair of Peavey speakers 757-710-8270
- LF place to rent Princess Anne MD to New Church, Folding picnic bench, Childs 6 volt horse ride $175 443-880-1331
- 500 gal. fuel oil tank best offer, LF roofing metal 20′ long needs 10 757-505-6863
- Cannon camcorder w/accs. $200, Northstar 30 gal. sprayer $150, drum set $400 757-710-1490
- Time share for sale $2,000 757-709-1900
- King size steel bed frame $50, Oil pump for a 1997 Dodge p/u $100, serpentine belt for Dodge p/u $40 757-710-4381
- 2017 Ninja 650 cc. motorcycle $6,500 757-709-2223
- Pearl drum set $400 757-665-4671
- 2009 Grizzly 700 ATV 757-678-3840
- Guinea birds for sale 757-817-4722
- LTB twin bed mattress, LTB blood pressure kit 757-894-5700
- 2005 Chrysler van $800 757-678-2778
