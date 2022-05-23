George “Parker” Johnson, 91, husband of the late Gloria Custis Johnson and longtime resident of Hopeton, VA, passed away at his home on Friday, May 20, 2022.

Parker was born on September 6, 1930 in Leemont, VA, and was a son of the late Fletcher Johnson and Evelyn Mason Johnson. Following high school, Parker served his country in the United States Marine Corps and performed on the world-famous Marine Corps Silent Drill Team. He was meritoriously promoted to each Marine Corps enlisted rank and honorably completed his active-duty service as a Sergeant. He then founded and ran his own welding business and eventually had a long and distinguished career with LTV Aerospace as a Fluid Mechanics Supervisor and a master welder.

Parker’s commitment to excellence and dedication was demonstrated in all of his efforts from helping his sons design pinewood derby cars to building a launch facility for the Scout & Conestoga rocket programs, and ultimately caring for his wife, Gloria, during her battle with Alzheimer’s. In his passionate approach to life, he gave 100 percent to every endeavor. He was a longtime, dedicated member of Grace United Methodist Church, having served as Sunday School teacher for high school students, Chairman of both the Trustees and Building Committee, oversaw the construction of the new sanctuary at the time it was built, was an Honorary Trustee, and assisted in many other capacities over the years.

Parker eagerly supported the youth and students of the Eastern Shore in many ways. In addition to teaching Sunday School, he served on the Accomack County School Board for over 20 years. During his service, he was integral in the construction of three new schools and was a member of the state of Virginia Vocational Advisory Committee. Locally, he served as Pack 300 Den Leader for Cub Scouts and Webelos in Parksley, VA, and was active in many sporting activities as he supported both of his sons in their athletic ventures. An avid fisherman and hunter, Parker treasured time spent in these hobbies with his family and close friends. He was a Master Mason and Masonic Veteran 50-year Member of Central Lodge #300, A.F. & A.M., member of Khedive Shrine Temple, and 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Bodies. Parker began his Masonic journey with the former Parksley Lodge #325, A.F. & A.M.

Parker is survived by his two sons, Greg Johnson and his wife Linda of Snow Hill, MD, and Danny Johnson and his wife Deanna, of Lake Mary, FL; four grandchildren, Matthew (Sydney), Hunter, Kayla, and Taylor, to whom he was a loving grandfather; two sisters, Mary Alice Laird of Exmore, VA, and Evelyn Cropper of Keller, VA; two brothers, Aaron Johnson and wife Shirley, of Leemont, and Vernon Johnson and wife JoAnn of Hampton, VA; sister-in-law, June Johnson of Hopeton; thirteen nieces and nephews and their families.

In addition to his wife and parents, Parker was predeceased by two brothers, Jimmy Johnson and Billy Johnson; and two brothers-in-law, Burt Laird and Trower Cropper.

Funeral services with Masonic Rites will be held on Friday, May 27, 2022, 2:00 p.m., at Grace United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service. Interment with military honors, will follow at the Parksley Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Southeastern Virginia Chapter, 6350 Center Drive, Suite 102, Norfolk, VA 23502 or to Grace United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 156, Parksley, VA 23421.

