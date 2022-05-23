1. I have for sell a wheelchair lift that hooks onto a van. I’m asking for $1000.00 or best offer. Then I have 2 wheelchair ramps one of them is 5ft. and the other is 10ft. I’m asking $300.00 or best offer for the 5ft. ramp and $600.00 or best offer for the 10ft. ramp.(757)789-5287 ask for Sandy.

2. Boat: 1997 Caravelle Bow Rider, 19.5 ft, 4.3 liter V6, trailer included. Rust hole in oil pan. $1,000 obo. 703 232 0258.

3. $1,500.00 CASH 2007 Volkswagen Passat Wagon 2.0T 4 door station wagon, runs, 160,000 miles, some body damage, needs rear brakes and engine sensor needs work … sold AS IS 7574140074 leave phone number on answering machine

4. ONE AKC Registered Yellow Lab male puppy. Full health clearences, great temprament and parents have proven the ability to compete in AKC Hunt tests and in the field as gun dog champions. Available for pick up Friday May 27. Call 443-235-3672 or email tomkat@shorethinglabs.com. This dog should be ready to retrieve during the next waterfowl season.

5. lf washer 757-694-5845

6. lf 2 to 3 bedroom in Accomack County 757-505-6485

7. 3 christening dressses, one short satin with hat and 3 others 26 inches long $20 each… also Macy’s brand distressed denim womans size medium buit fits large $20… 787-7251

8. Remington multi hitch… new… Barrier island history oyster bag $4000 obo.. oyster police bag… Dairy shed.$600 obo… 757-709-4981

9 804-436-7350 CORVETTE CONVERTIBLE 1998 40 K MILES… WELCRAFT EXCALIBER BOAT.. NEW ENGINE UNDER WARRANTY… LOOKING FOR r12 FREON..

10. SCOOTER 4 WEELS FOR HANDICAPPED INDIVIDUSL $500..757-787-7038

11. BABY CLOTHS 12 MONTHS TO NEWBORN 757-302 4474

12. 2007 HONDA SHADOW 1100…BATTERY BRAKES STARTER AND TIRES REPLACED RECENTLY READY TO RIDE $2500 757-894 0309

13.94 PLYMOUTH VOYAGER MINIVAN 108k $1500 OBO… FULLYLOADED… LF A 2 BEDROOM IN MD TO RENT TO OWN… 410-422-8973

14. HAYMAN SPROUTS… 757-894-3196

15. 4 TIRES ON ALUMINUM WHEELS OFF CHEVY SUBURBAN 245 70R 16 $125 OBO…757-387-7683

16. REFRIGERATOR 757-709 9255 $275.

17. LF USED CRAB POTS… 5-10 757-710-0897