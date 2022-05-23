A graveside service for Ames Lee Justis of Onancock will be held at the Liberty Cemetery in Parksley on Sunday afternoon at 2. Following the service, family and friends will gather at Janet’s Café and General Store to share stories and Ames’ favorite pastime eating.

Ames’ daughter, Janet, is participating in the Eastern Shore’s End Alzheimer’s Walk on October 8, 2022. Donations in Ames’ memory may be made through the Alzheimer’s Association website by searching for walker, Janet Justis, on the ES Friends Team. Donations can also be mailed to Alzheimer’s Association, Attn: ESVA Walk (memo: walker, Janet Justis), P.O. Box 9400, McLean, VA 22102.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.