Funeral services for Pamela Williams of Cambridge, Md., will be held Thursday a 4:30 PM from the chapel of the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
