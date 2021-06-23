Funeral services for William Shelton of Newport News, Va., will be held Friday at 1 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be at Mt. Calvary United Methodist Church Cemetery in Seaford, Delaware. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
Related Posts
William L. Wharton
April 26, 2018
Agnes Sterling Gillespie of Mappsville
August 15, 2019
Norman Anderson, Sr.
February 1, 2019
Florence Starchia
April 6, 2021
Local Conditions
June 23, 2021, 9:46 am
Sunny
68°F
68°F
9 mph
real feel: 72°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 6%
wind speed: 9 mph NE
wind gusts: 9 mph
UV-Index: 5
sunrise: 5:42 am
sunset: 8:28 pm
2 hours ago
Onancock Main St. announces new directors - Shore Daily NewsOnancock Main Street (OMS) is pleased to announce the addition of Bob Spoth and Jeff Vernimb to the OMS board. Bob has worked for nearly 40 years for global insurance brokerage houses. He owns and ope...