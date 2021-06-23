Funeral services for William Shelton of Newport News, Va., will be held Friday at 1 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md.  A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center.  Interment will be at Mt. Calvary United Methodist Church Cemetery in Seaford, Delaware.  Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.