Funeral services for Emma Jane Crippen of Pocomoke City, Md., will be held Saturday at 12 Noon at the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Rev. James Jones, Jr., will be the Eulogist. Interment will be at Macedonia Memorial Park, Westover, Md. Services are in the care of Bennie Smith Funeral Home, P9ocomoke City, Md.
