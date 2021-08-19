Private gravesides services for Mr. Otha A. Godwin, Sr., also known as “O. G.” of Atlantic, will be conducted on Saturday at 10AM from St. John’s U.M. Cemetery, Atlantic. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com.
