Private funeral services for Mrs. Brenda Harmon, of Onancock, will be conducted on Friday at 11AM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Rev. Milton P. Bunting officiating. Interment will be in the Nedab Cemetery, Accomac. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com