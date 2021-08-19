Private funeral services for Mr. Shelton L. Watson, also known as “Tony” of Accomac, will be conducted on Saturday at 12PM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co, Accomac, with Rev. Calvin Washington officiating. Interment will be in the First Baptist Cemetery,

Mappsville. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com.