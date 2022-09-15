A public viewing for Mr. Oliver Collier of Salisbury, MD will be held on Friday from 2 until 4 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.
