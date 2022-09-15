Funeral services for Mr. Fenwick Dickerson of Princess Anne, MD will be held on Friday at 11 AM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. A public viewing will be held on Thursday 9/15/22 from 6 until 8 PM at the Center. Interment will be at Wicomico Memorial Park, Salisbury, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, MD.
