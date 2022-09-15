Funeral services for Mrs. Mary Johnson of Quantico, MD will be held on Saturday at 11 AM at St. James Free Methodist Church, Quantico, MD. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Church. Interment will be in the adjoining Church Cemetery. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.
Related Posts
Myrtle Mae Howard Pitt of Jamesville
September 16, 2021
Sharon Bullock
April 11, 2019
Mr. Henry Dennis formerly of the Shore
January 22, 2020
Emma R. Pitts
June 11, 2021
Local Conditions
September 15, 2022, 12:03 pm
Sunny
77°F
77°F
9 mph
real feel: 81°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 61%
wind speed: 9 mph N
wind gusts: 11 mph
UV-Index: 5
sunrise: 6:45 am
sunset: 7:11 pm
This message is only visible to admins.
Problem displaying Facebook posts. Backup cache in use.
Click to show error
Problem displaying Facebook posts. Backup cache in use.
Click to show error
Error: The user must be an administrator, editor, or moderator of the page in order to impersonate it. If the page business requires Two Factor Authentication, the user also needs to enable Two Factor Authentication. Type: OAuthException
Shore Daily News Eastern Shore Radio updated their status.
2 weeks ago
This content isn't available right nowWhen this happens, it's usually because the owner only shared it with a small group of people, changed who can see it or it's been deleted.