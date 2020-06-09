James Winfred Carpenter, 84, husband of Emily Smith Carpenter and a resident of Willis Wharf, VA, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at his residence. A native of Birdsnest, VA, he was the son of the late James Carpenter and the late Dorothy Isdell Carpenter. He was retired from Sharp Energy.

In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by a daughter, Susan Colona and her husband, George, of Melfa, VA; two granddaughters, Shelby Colona and Stephanie Colona; and a great grandson, Bryce Davidson.

A graveside service will be conducted Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at 10:00 AM at Red Bank Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Jonathan Carpenter officiating. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Exmore Baptist Church, 11624 Occohannock Road, Exmore, Virginia 23350.

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.

