Funeral services for Noah Robert Taylor of Melfa will be conducted from the chapel of the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home on Friday afternoon at 2 with The Reverend Wayne Asbury officiating. Interment, with military honors, will follow at the Fairview Lawn Cemetery. There will be a visitation at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Contributions in Noah’s memory may be made to the Eastern Shore S.P.C.A., P.O. Box 164, Onley, VA (www.shorespca.com).

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.

.