The Virginia State Police are reporting an Onancock man is incarcerated after a high speed chase ended with an accident.

According to Sgt. Michelle Anaya, on Monday morning at approximately 9:13 a.m., a Virginia State Trooper was operating radar on Route 13, in Painter, Accomack County, when a Mazda 3 came through the radar at 102mph, in a 55mpg zone. The driver of the Mazda, Trevor Jaquan Giddins, attempted to elude the trooper. Giddins turned off Route 13 onto Coal Kiln Road, and lost control of the vehicle at the intersection of Big Pine Road & Coal Kiln road. Giddins was arrested and obtained felony warrants for eluding, possession with intent to distribute, driving while under the influence of drugs (DUID) and reckless driving for 102mph/55mph zone.

Giddins of Onancock, was released on a $2500 unsecured bond.

