A celebration to celebrate the life and legacy of Len Joseph Bundick of Coal Kiln will be held at the Onancock Elks Lodge on Saturday from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.

For those who wish to continue to spread the Christmas cheer in Len’s memory, please consider donating to the Onancock Elks Lodge No. 1766, P.O. Box 219, Accomac, VA 23301 or simply give your time to make someone’s day a little brighter.

For those who have a story or fond memory of Len to share, please visit his tribute wall at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.