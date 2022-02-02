Nadyanaliz Noelani Ortiz Vazquez, 12, a resident of Exmore, VA, passed away Friday, January 28, 2022, in Weirwood, VA. A native of Exmore, she was the daughter of Luis Oscar Ortiz and Nayda Vazquez of Exmore. She loved fashion.

In addition to her loving parents, she is survived by her sisters, Nayeliz Torres Vazquez and Nixie Ortiz Vazquez; aunts, Noemi, Migdalia, Nitza, Norma, Noelia, Nydia, Iliana, Damarys, and Kathy; uncles, Angel and David; and numerous cousins.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, February 5, 2022, at 11:00AM at Northampton High School with Pastor Kelvin Jones officiating. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to https://www.gofundme.com/f/familia-ortiz-vazquez

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.

Nadyanaliz Noelani Ortiz Vazquez, de 12 años, residente de Exmore, VA, falleció el viernes 28 de enero de 2022 en Weirwood, VA. Originaria de Exmore, era hija de Luis Oscar Ortiz y Nayda Vazquez de Exmore. Le encantaba la moda.

Además de sus amados padres, le sobreviven sus hermanas, Nayeliz Torres Vazquez y Nixie Ortiz Vazquez; tías, Noemí, Migdalia, Nitza, Norma, Noelia, Nydia, Iliana, Damarys y Kathy; tíos, Ángel y David; y numerosos primos.

Los servicios funerarios se llevarán a cabo el sábado 5 de febrero de 2022 a las 11:00 a. m. en Northampton High School oficiando el pastor Kelvin Jones. Se aceptarán flores o se podrán hacer memoriales a https://www.gofundme.com/f/familia-ortiz-vazquez

Las condolencias en línea se pueden enviar a la familia en www.doughtyfuneralhome.com

Los arreglos fueron hechos por Doughty Funeral Home en Exmore, Virginia.

.