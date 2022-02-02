Dajerilyz Nicol Ortiz Lebron, 15, a resident of Exmore, VA, passed away Sunday, January 30, 2022, at Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters in Norfolk, VA. A native of Puerto Rico, she was the daughter of Luis Oscar Ortiz and Nayda Vazquez of Exmore, and Jenifer Lebron. She was a member of the school marching band.

In addition to her loving parents, she is survived by her sisters, Nayeliz Torres Vazquez and Nixie Ortiz Vazquez; brothers, Jenniliz and Jonjon; aunts, Noemi, Migdalia, Nitza, Norma, Noelia, Nydia, Iliana, Damarys, and Kathy; uncles, Angel and David; and numerous cousins.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, February 5, 2022, at 11:00AM at Northampton High School with Pastor Kelvin Jones officiating. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to https://www.gofundme.com/f/familia-ortiz-vazquez.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.

Dajerilyz Nicol Ortiz Lebron, de 15 años, residente de Exmore, VA, falleció el domingo 30 de enero de 2022 en el Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters en Norfolk, VA. Originaria de Puerto Rico, era hija de Luis Oscar Ortiz y Nayda Vazquez de Exmore, y de Jenifer Lebron. Ella era miembro de la banda de música de la escuela.

Además de sus amados padres, le sobreviven sus hermanas, Nayeliz Torres Vazquez y Nixie Ortiz Vazquez; hermanos, Jenniliz y Jonjon; tías, Noemí, Migdalia, Nitza, Norma, Noelia, Nydia, Iliana, Damarys y Kathy; tíos, Ángel y David; y numerosos primos.

Los servicios funerarios se llevarán a cabo el sábado 5 de febrero de 2022 a las 11:00 a. m. en Northampton High School oficiando el pastor Kelvin Jones. Se aceptarán flores o se podrán hacer memoriales a https://www.gofundme.com/f/familia-ortiz-vazquez

Las condolencias en línea se pueden enviar a la familia en www.doughtyfuneralhome.com

Los arreglos fueron hechos por Doughty Funeral Home en Exmore, Virginia.