Private funeral services for Mrs. Rosie M. Mills of Hallwood, will be conducted Saturday at 3PM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Interment will be in the St. Joseph Holiness Church Cemetery, Atlantic. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles
Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at cooperandhumbles.com.
Mrs. Rosie M. Mills
Private funeral services for Mrs. Rosie M. Mills of Hallwood, will be conducted Saturday at 3PM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Interment will be in the St. Joseph Holiness Church Cemetery, Atlantic. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles