Private graveside services for Mrs. Stephanie M. Wise, also known as “Shelly” of Horntown, will be conducted Saturday at 11AM from the Mt. Sinai Church Cemetery, Wardtown, MD with Evangelist Angelo Heath officiating. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com .
