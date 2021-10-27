Private funeral services for Mrs. Virginia L. Nock, also known as “Jenny” of Onancock, will be conducted Friday at 12PM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Rev. Dr. Oreatha Cross officiating. Interment will be in the Gaskins Chapel AME Church Cemetery, Savageville. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com