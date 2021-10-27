Private funeral services for Mr. Tony Mason, also known as “Dirty Dirt” of Bloxom, will be conducted Saturday at 1PM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Rev. Milton P. Bunting officiating. Interment will be in the Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery, Bloxom. Arrangements by the Cooper and Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com .