Funeral services for Mrs. Shirley Merritt of Salisbury, Md., will be held Tuesday, August 16th at 11 AM, at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be at Parsons Cemetery, Salisbury, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.