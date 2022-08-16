Funeral services for Mrs. James McCray, Jr., of Mardela Springs, Maryland, will be held Saturday at 3 PM at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.
