By Linda Cicoira

Two young South Carolina men admitted recently in Accomack Circuit Court to felony eluding and possession of cocaine in connection with a high-speed chase on Lankford Highway near Parksley last March.

Nineteen-year-old Jaheim Graham, and 20-year-old Nathaniel Antwaun Singletary, of Myrtle Beach, were each sentenced to a total of two years with all but time served suspended. Charges of receiving stolen goods and possession of a firearm while in possession of cocaine were not prosecuted as part of a plea agreement.

They were initially charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

It is unclear who was driving the vehicle when they were caught by radar going 74 mph in a 55-mile-per-hour zone. The vehicle went as fast as 102 mph to avoid police and eventually turned onto a dirt road leaving a trail of smoke before crashing into a tree and fleeing on foot. Canine units were brought in and the defendants were eventually caught.

