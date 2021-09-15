Private graveside services for Mrs. Shirley A. Morton of Hallwood, will be conducted Saturday at 12PM from the Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery, Bloxom, with Rev. Tamela P. Wise officiating. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com.
