Private funeral services for Mrs. Ritha Cadichon Charles of Parksley, will be conducted Saturday at 2PM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Pastor Waldo Charles officiating. Interment will be in the Parksley Cemetery, Parksley. Arrangements by
the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com.
