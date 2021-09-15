Private graveside services for Mr. Robert J. Smith, also known as “Smitty” of Accomac, will be conducted Saturday at 10AM from Fairview Lawn Cemetery, Onancock, with Rev. Milton P. Bunting officiating. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com.
2 hours ago
