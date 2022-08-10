Funeral services for Mrs. Roselyn Collins of Crisfield, Md. will be conducted on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center in Salisbury Md. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the center. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
Related Posts
Mrs. Patricia G. Culliton formerly of Parksley
July 30, 2019
Ted Davis, III
June 28, 2022
Maurice Pinkett, Sr.
March 3, 2021
Ismaelie Antoino
February 11, 2022
Local Conditions
August 10, 2022, 4:49 pm
Mostly sunny
85°F
85°F
4 mph
real feel: 92°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 59%
wind speed: 4 mph NE
wind gusts: 4 mph
UV-Index: 4
sunrise: 6:14 am
sunset: 8:03 pm
2 hours ago
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Accomack County - Shore Daily NewsThe National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Central Accomack County in southeastern Virginia... Until 245 PM EDT. At 200 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was...