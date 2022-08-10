Funeral Services For Margaret Knight of Hebron, Md will be conducted on Saturday at 12 noon at the Magg Physical Activities Center on the campus of Salisbury University College, Salisbury , Md. There will be no public viewing. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by the Benny Smith Funeral Home in Salisbury.
