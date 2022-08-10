Funeral Services For Margaret Knight of Hebron, Md will be conducted on Saturday at 12 noon at the Magg Physical Activities Center on the campus of Salisbury University College,  Salisbury , Md.  There will be no public viewing. Interment will be private.  Services are being provided by the Benny Smith Funeral Home in Salisbury.

Bloxom Auto Supply, NAPA AutoCare Center, Route 13, Mappsville 757-824-2459