Funeral Services for James Taylor Jr. of Charlotte, NC formerly of Crisfield Md. will be conducted Saturday at 12 noon at Crisfield High School. A public viewing will be held on Friday from 6 until 8 pm at St. Paul AME Church in Crisfield. Interment will be at the Ward Family Cemetery, Marion Station, Md. Services are being provided by the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md.
