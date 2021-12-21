Mrs. Olive T. Custis, 94 of Onancock, VA, passed away Monday, December 20, 2021 at Catered Living Assisted Care in Ocean Pines, MD, with her twin daughters at her side. She joins her predeceased husband, John Q. Custis and close relatives of the Custis and Michell families.



She leaves behind a sister, Rose Michell and her children, Chuck and Debbie. She also leaves her four children, Jack Custis (Marie), Glenda McIntyre, Joyce Spivey (Wil), and Jennifer Austin (Lawrence); eight grandchildren, Eric, Haley, Mac, Bryan, Michael, Jonathan, Bruce and Shellie; ten great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She spent the first twenty years of her marriage as a Sunday School teacher, PTA President, football team sponsor, and guided her four children into rewarding careers. She then pursued a successful career as a beautician. On retirement she joined the Coast Guard Auxiliary and was a valued member between 1996 and 2012.

Funeral services will be conducted from the chapel of the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home on Monday, December 27, 2021 at 1:00 p.m., with The Reverend Russell Fail officiating. Interment will follow in the Fairview Lawn Cemetery.

There will be a visitation at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

