Real estate developer and leading outdoor hospitality specialist Blue Water announced that they have donated $75,000 to the Northampton County YMCA in Cape Charles, Va., as part of a new holiday season initiative to give back to the communities that play host to some of Blue Water’s many properties.

“With tourism and travel now recovering from the pandemic, we thought it was high time to start giving back to the communities that helped us survive during the crisis,” said Todd Burbage, Blue Water’s CEO. “Cape Charles is a beautiful area with incredible people, so we are glad we can help the community by funding their local chapter of the YMCA.”

Built during the height of the pandemic in August 2020, the Northampton County YMCA provides residents with a place to exercise, gather, and participate in recreational activities. The Y is part of the larger YMCA of South Hampton Roads association, which serves southeast Virginia and northeast North Carolina.

The donation will specifically be going toward raising funds to cover the construction and expansion costs for the YMCA, which in turn will lead to the creation of youth programs, support for aging adults, swim safety, and healthy living access.

“This new holiday donation initiative is a unique opportunity to show how much we value the communities where our properties are located,” Burbage said. “As the home of our Sunset Beach Hotel and Cape Charles/Chesapeake Bay KOA Resort, Cape Charles deserves to have a place where people can spend time together and exercise. We’re excited about supporting initiatives and charities like this across the country as we give back this holiday season, and we are hoping that this becomes a yearly tradition.”

More information on Northampton County YMCA can be found here. Learn more about Blue Water at BWDC.com.

