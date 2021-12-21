- Kitchen appliances for sale : Side by side Whirlpool refrigerator with door ice and water dispenser
Maytag dishwasher controls inside door Maytag 5 burner 2 oven full gas Range GE over the range microwave with exterior venting All are white and with little use several
Almost brand new. Asking $1,200 for the set . 980-264-2266
- For sale 24 inch mountain bicycle $30 , looking for a few 5 quarter deck boards 410-430-7128
- FOR SALE:2005 White Chevy Malibu, 6cyl eng, Automatic transmission, tires like new, Electric windows, cruse control, cd radio with mp3. Gray interior. Well Maintained I am the second owner. Never been in an accident. Clear Title in hand. Asking $3100 OO. Cash Only. Call or text for info or photos 757-710-8606
- Cherry crib and 2 end tables free 787-7969
- New ladies 24″ foldable tri-cycle call for info 757-829-0262
- LF a car 1997-2000 year, $1,000-$1,500LF 15″ Ford Ranger rim 410-422-8973
- 6’x12′ single axle utility trailer $1,600678-6348
- 3 tractors for sale, 1986 6-71 Detroit diesel motor 442-0651
- 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis $3,600 710-4288
