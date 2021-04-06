A private funeral service for Mrs. Nettie Horsey of Salisbury, Md., will be held Sunday at 12 Noon at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md.  A private family viewing will be held Saturday from 6 until 8 PM at the Center.  Interment will be private.  Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.