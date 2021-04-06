The Eastern Shore reported four additional test positives Tuesday morning, with three in Accomack and one in Northampton. Northampton’s overall hospitalization count was revised downward by one in Tuesday’s report. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 27 tests for a test positive rate of 14.8%.

Virginia reported 1,113 test positives Tuesday morning with 321 probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 26 to 894.

17 additional deaths were reported statewide with 24 additional.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 12,132 tests for a test positive rate of 9.1%.

.