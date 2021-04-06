A private funeral service for Mr. Henry Boone of Salisbury, Md., will be held Saturday at 11 AM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A private family viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be at Springhill Memory Gardens, Hebron, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral home, Salisbury, Md.
