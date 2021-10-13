Private graveside services for Mrs. Mattie P. Johnson, also known as “Pearl” of Parksley, will be conducted Saturday at 2PM from the Wharton Cemetery, Parksley, with Rev. Quintavion Washington officiating. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com.
