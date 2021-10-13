Private graveside services for Mrs. Cleo E. McIntosh, also Known as “Fox” of Accomac, will be conducted Saturday, at 12PM from the Foundation of Faith Worship Center Cemetery , Belle Haven, with Bishop David Sabatino officiating. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com .
